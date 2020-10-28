Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced Red Is Her "Only True Breakup Album"

Related : Taylor Swift Reveals Who She Named "betty" Characters After

Fans know Taylor Swift's music all too well.

It's no secret that Swifties love dissecting each and every song the music superstar releases. But now, Rolling Stone and Apple Music are teaming up to uncover new details about pop culture's biggest albums.

In a sneak peek for Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums podcast, fans learn that Taylor decided to participate in the project. And yes, she's sharing new information about one unforgettable album.

"I look back on this as this is my only true breakup album," she shared without naming any project in particular. "Every other album has flickers of different things but this was an album that I wrote specifically about a pure, absolute, to the core, heartbreak."

As soon as the clip surfaced online, fans speculated that she's talking about her 2012 album tiled Red. Featuring songs like "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "All Too Well," the disc provided countless hits.