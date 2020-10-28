Lily Collins Shares the Silver Lining of Emily in Paris' "Disheartening" Criticism

When it comes to criticism of her Netflix series, Lily Collins is taking a page out of her character Emily Cooper's book and looking for solutions.
The actress leads the streaming site's headline-making series, Emily in Paris. Thanks to its mix of wanderlust, eye candy clothes and drama, viewers have naturally gravitated towards the binge-worthy show. However, it has not gone without debate, from the way French people are portrayed to the accuracy of Emily's age. As she addressed in a new interview with Vogue Arabia, the criticism is not lost on Collins, though she also sees a bright side.
"As disheartening as it sometimes is to read these things, it's also a gift," she told the magazine. "You're being allowed to improve."
According to the magazine, the star made mention of evolving the narrative ahead of a potential second season, which the show's cast members and creator Darren Star already have ideas for.
"I don't know about season two yet, but I think Emily has some surprising tough choices," he told E! News exclusively. "The show's so much about the culture undermining her expectations of how things are and how things seem. And everything will not be as it seems. It's always about challenging her American worldview. We certainly have a lot of forks in the road and a lot of places to go."
While the show has sparked endless mixed fodder online, Star's hope for the series is to simply provide an easy escape.
"I hope it's just pure entertainment for 10 episodes and that it gives people this sort of vicarious travel experience to Paris at a time when we can't go," he told E! News. "We were filming this a year ago and it was hard to imagine what the world would become. I think that it's just a great way to travel."