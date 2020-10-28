John Legend Is Very Tired of Using This Weird Fake Hand Prop on The Voice: Watch

Related : John Legend's Heartfelt Message to Chrissy Teigen

Hollywood is working very hard to bring you quality TV this fall.

Shows like The Bachelorette, This Is Us and black-ish have proved that a global pandemic can't completely shut down production. And while these hits may look and feel different thanks to social distancing measures, they're still entertaining us week after week. The latest example? NBC's The Voice, which returned for season 19 on Monday, Oct. 19.

To secure the safety of coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, the A-list cast has been asked to abide by COVID-19 safety regulations—some of which are a little creepy. In an exclusive new video, Legend shares just how weird it is to have to interact with his co-stars and Voice contestants with a giant gloved hand.

Throughout several clips, Legend welcomes new #TeamJohn members by walking over with an oversize, totally unnecessary gloved hand and offering to shake theirs while remaining what appears to be six feet apart (honestly, smart!). Sure, the hand is ridiculous and kind of fun to look at it, but as Legend jokes throughout, he's pretty much done with having to rely on it.