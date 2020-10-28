Watch Katy Perry Come to Orlando Bloom's Rescue After Instagram Live Fail

Katy Perry is unconditionally there for Orlando Bloom, especially in a social media crisis.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor needed some assistance while attempting his first-ever Instagram Live. When Bloom, who declared he's "terrible" at social media, was having a hard time setting up his Live with former CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jessica Yellin, his fiancée stepped in to save the day.

"How do I do this? How do I find Jessica?" Bloom said to Perry, standing off camera. "Why don't you come here and show me. By the way, it's quite amusing because Katy's here going, 'Wait a second.'"

The superstar singer then appeared on Bloom's Live, saying "hi" to fans. Moments later, the couple figured out how to connect with Yellin and the pair went on to discuss questions from fans about the upcoming election. Later on in their conversation, Bloom thanked Yellin for "popping" his Instagram Live "cherry."