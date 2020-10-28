Watch Chris Hemsworth’s Son Crash His Underwater Guided Meditation

Related : Chris Hemsworth Crashes Aussie Weather Report

Chris Hemsworth is getting trolled by his 6-year-old son!

The Avengers star just released his newest performance, and it's exactly what we needed to heal us after this year. The actor put his calming, deep voice to good use by filming an underwater affirmation video for his fitness app Centr on Monday, Oct. 26.

And best of all, the relaxing clip features a surprise cameo from one of his twin sons, Sasha and Tristan.

Chris, as buff as ever, sits cross-legged at the bottom of a pool while wearing goggles during the video, which he calls, "Affirmations That Positively, Absolutely, Probably (Most Likely) Won't Make Your 2020 Worse."

He presses his palms together as he recites, "Is it just me or is getting harder and harder to find a place where you can just get away from it all, where you can just be? Well, let's find that place together. Close your eyes. Don't breathe in because you're underwater. Imagine you're some place far, far away from wherever you've been stuck lately."