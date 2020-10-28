Yosef Aborady Calls Clare Crawley "Classless" in Shocking Bachelorette Confrontation

Related : Clare Crawley's Biggest Regret on "The Bachelorette"

If Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette gave you flashbacks to Juan Pablo Galavis' disastrous breakup with Clare Crawley, you're not alone.

Bachelorette fans' jaws literally dropped when Yosef Aborady confronted Clare over her apparent "classless display" on the reality show. To start, he pulled her aside to complain about "missing out on time" with his daughter, something that Clare said she understood, telling him, "Honestly I get it. My mom is dying."

But Yosef wasn't done talking. He told her, "Let me continue."

He went on to address her speech on the first date, calling it "really disrespectful." But again, that's not all.

Yosef then blamed Clare for the strip dodgeball group date, which he didn't even participate in. "The second thing is I was absolutely appalled at the group date that occurred yesterday," he explained. "There was naked guys that were playing dodgeball together. It's so humiliating and degrading and I don't see how that translates into finding a husband. Like who's willing to strip down butt naked and play dodgeball? It seems very silly and very immature."