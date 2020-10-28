Ciara Says She's 35 Pounds Away From Her Goal Weight 3 Months After Giving Birth

Related : Happy Birthday Ciara!: E! News Rewind

Ciara is "loving the process and progress!"

On Tuesday, Oct. 28 the singer marked her 35th birthday by reflecting on her postpartum weight loss journey on Instagram. She posted a sultry image of herself, writing, "35 & 35 more lbs to go...and I feel good! Loving the process and progress!"

And in a separate post, Ciara expressed gratitude for her health. "35 Years Feels Great! Feeling my youngest with a heart full of gratitude," she shared. "A mind and soul full of wisdom. When I was younger, I never thought I would say this at this age, but ladies we really do get better with time. Embracing every step, everyday, every year. #Birthday"

Back in August, the birthday girl shared she planned to lose 48 pounds after giving birth to her third child. She wrote on Instagram at the time, "P.s. don't know how easy it's going be considering 3 baby's [sic] now! Going to work really hard at this! Let's go Mamma's."

Since then, the artist has dropped 13 pounds through running and, of course, dancing.