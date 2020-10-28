Ciara Says She's 35 Pounds Away From Her Goal Weight 3 Months After Giving Birth

Ciara is "loving the process and progress!"
On Tuesday, Oct. 28 the singer marked her 35th birthday by reflecting on her postpartum weight loss journey on Instagram. She posted a sultry image of herself, writing, "35 & 35 more lbs to go...and I feel good! Loving the process and progress!"
And in a separate post, Ciara expressed gratitude for her health. "35 Years Feels Great! Feeling my youngest with a heart full of gratitude," she shared. "A mind and soul full of wisdom. When I was younger, I never thought I would say this at this age, but ladies we really do get better with time. Embracing every step, everyday, every year. #Birthday"
Back in August, the birthday girl shared she planned to lose 48 pounds after giving birth to her third child. She wrote on Instagram at the time, "P.s. don't know how easy it's going be considering 3 baby's [sic] now! Going to work really hard at this! Let's go Mamma's."
Since then, the artist has dropped 13 pounds through running and, of course, dancing.
It also helps that the mom has her and husband Russell Wilson's kiddos to keep her moving.
Ciara and Russell welcomed their second baby, Win, together in July, and he's fitting right in with big brother Future Zahir and little sister Sienna Princess.
The artist told Access Hollywood that the older siblings are taking their new roles very seriously. "All they want to do is just love on him," she shared. "He's like the sweetest thing to them. There's not one day where they're like, [jealously saying] 'He's getting all this love,' and they don't feel, like, little brother-little sister jealousy."
But it's not all kids, all the time—the singer makes sure she gets some girl time in too.
Ciara enjoyed a vacation with friends LaLa Anthony and Vanessa Bryant this October. The three moms packed up their belongings, grabbed their diaper bags and set off with all of their kids for a trip to Cabo San Lucas.
At the time, a source told E! News that the women all had "a blast and were very relaxed together."
"They played games on the lawn and had sunset dinners together. The kids had the best time all playing together and bonding," the insider shared. "It was a great getaway for all of them and they loved being together."