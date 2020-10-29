Watch Terry Bradshaw Surprise His Wife Tammy With Lunch Under the Eiffel Tower...in Texas

It doesn't get much more romantic than a picnic under the Eiffel Tower.
That's exactly what Terry Bradshaw and his wife Tammy are doing to celebrate their anniversary on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, only they're not exactly in Paris, France.
Like we previously teased, Terry did plan to treat Tammy to a Parisian vacation, but of course, the coronavirus pandemic ruined any chance of that happening this year. So what did the former NFL star do instead? Organize a trip to the much closer Paris, Texas.
Terry surprises Tammy with the excursion in the above sneak peek clip, making sure to keep things positive: "It only took us 20 minutes instead of 20 hours!"
Tammy plays along, pointing to the Texas version of the Eiffel Tower and remarking, "It's not as tall as I thought it would be."
"It's gotta be smaller," Terry says of the replica. "It's the only way we could get the cowboy hat on it."
Meanwhile, despite Terry's cool demeanor, he expresses that he's feeling nervous in a confessional.
"This is our anniversary," he tells The Bradshaw Bunch cameras. "And I'm kind of hoping she's not, you know, underwhelmed by Paris, Texas."
This is Terry we're talking about, though! He quickly adds, "I gotta few moves up my sleeve to make it magnifique," despite struggling to get that last word out for a while.
Back in Paris, the happy couple is setting up what actually looks to be a very romantic lunch. They've got all the makings of a French picnic, including a baguette, grapes and champagne.
At one point, the two even dance under the Eiffel Tower.
"I am Mr. Romantic!" Terry declares.
Toward the end of the clip, Terry asks Tammy, "Did I deliver the goods?"
"Mostly the fact that you went to all this effort all by yourself, you did it, is better than the real Paris," she responds.
Aw!
Terry manages to squeeze in a joke, but in a confessional, Tammy continues to sweetly reflect on the trip: "You know, once Terry showed me around this little town, we had a great time...he's a romantic goofball but I love him."
Of course, then comes Terry, asking, "What do you say, we get it on under the Eiffel Tower?"
Tammy replies, "Keep dreaming big boy."
