Did Dua Lipa Predict Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Engagement? See Her Epic Response

A slip of the tongue or an accurate prediction? We're leaning towards the latter after learning Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged.
In August, Dua Lipa was filling in for host Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she referred to Blake as Gwen's husband in their interview. At the time, the "Sweet Escape" singer cheekily replied, "Um, well...he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it."
Now that The Voice coaches are officially getting married though, it seems like Dua wasn't far off in referring to the country singer as Gwen's hubby.
The British pop star made note of her past error on Gwen's Instagram announcement Tuesday, Oct. 27, writing, "I guess our little interview aged well!!!!! Congratulations!!! Best news."
Dua wasn't the only one to gush over the couple's blingy ring photo. Jimmy Fallon, Hoda Kotb, Julia Michaels and Voice co-star John Legend all expressed excitement for the stars as they begin this new chapter of their love story.
The pair's romance began five years ago, after they met on the set of The Voice.
Blake previously shared that he and Gwen bonded over their shared experience of recovering from heartbreak in the spotlight. In an interview with Billboard, Shelton expressed, "Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician?"
Eventually, Blake met Gwen's three boys Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale and Apollo Rossdale, who she welcomed during her previous marriage to Bush singer Gavin Rossdale.
Blake recently said in a Today interview that becoming a father figure to the boys was a "lot of responsibility," explaining, "That's a scary moment for me because for one thing, for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but then you do have to consider after a while they start to listen to things that you say and there's a lot of responsibility that comes with that, which is new to me as Carson [Daly] can tell you, Hoda."
But the coronavirus pandemic offered the family to grow even closer, which Gwen documented on her Instagram.
The family even celebrated Father's Day together this year, with Gwen sharing her gratitude for Blake on Instagram. "happy father's day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!!" she wrote alongside photos of Blake and her kids.