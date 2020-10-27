Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Sweetest Quotes About Each Other Prove They're Ready For Marriage

There's no doubt about it: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are crazy about each other.
In case you missed the big news, The Voice coaches confirmed through Instagram on Oct. 27 that they are engaged and taking the next step in their relationship.
"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life," Blake shared online. "I love you. I heard a YES!" Gwen added, "@blakeshelton yes please!."
The private proposal comes after the musicians started dating all the way back in November 2015. Since then, the pair has been able to work together on The Voice and collaborate on huge hits like "Happy Anywhere" and "Go Ahead and Break My Heart." And yes, they've also been able to gush about each other both on social media and in special interviews.
One unforgettable moment was when Blake recalled falling head over heels in love with the former lead singer of No Doubt.
"I looked over at Gwen—who I didn't really know—and she had these huge tears in her eyes," he recalled to Billboard in July 2016. "I thought it was going to be another one of those 'things are going to be OK' talks. She said, 'I'm going through something very similar to what you're going through. I understand. And I hate it."
Both Blake and Gwen experienced public divorces before their friendship turned into something more. Fast-forward to today and it's simply time to applaud the pair.
Keep scrolling to see the couple's cutest quotes about each other as E! News celebrates their engagement.