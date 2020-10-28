Where Caitlyn Jenner's Relationship With the Rest of the Kardashian Family Stands

Divorces are hard on everybody, from the spouses breaking up to the kids who can feel caught in the crossfire.

Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian had been there before, their parents, Robert Kardashian and the future Kris Jenner first separating in 1989, when their brother Rob Kardashian was barely 2, and divorcing in 1991.

Though the exes remained friendly until Robert's death from cancer in 2003, a pregnant Kourtney told Oprah Winfrey in 2012 that her parents' divorce had put her off of marriage, making her reluctant to tie the knot with Scott Disick. Then again, after she and Scott broke up in 2015 after having three kids together, Kourtney also credited her mom and dad's enduring friendship for providing the template for her and Scott's amiable co-parenting arrangement.

"I know with my parents, as soon as everyone got along, life was so much easier. It felt like everyone was happy," Kourtney said on Keeping Up With the Kardashians last year.

But the end of Kris' second marriage was something different altogether.