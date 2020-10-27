Chadwick Boseman's Brother Kevin Celebrates 2 Years of Remission After Cancer Battle

Related : Chadwick Boseman Remembered: E! News Rewind

Chadwick Boseman's brother is celebrating a major health milestone.

Earlier this month, Kevin Boseman revealed on Instagram Stories that he has been in remission for two years following a cancer battle.

"I was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy," he shared according to screengrabs obtained by The Shade Room. "I'm in remission!!!!! You read right. I am in remission. Today marks my official two-year remission anniversary. October 14, 2020."

Kevin's milestone comes close to two months after his younger brother Chadwick passed away after a private battle with colon cancer. His death was announced in a statement shared through his verified social media pages on Aug. 28.

"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," the statement read. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."