Cardi B Fires Back at Racist Response to Her Owning Birkin Handbags

Cardi B won't stand for this double standard.

Fresh off of a visit to the Hermès store, the Grammy-winning rapper took to Instagram with a video message to fans spurred by a social media post that had caught her eye.

"I seen this tweet that it had me and it had other female rappers on it and they were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermès store and they [were] also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag," the star began. "I find that really interesting, right, because first thing first, right—I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store." The Hermés Birkin bag has famously been a longtime status symbol and exclusive luxury item with a price tag upwards of six figures.

However, Cardi's issue with the tweet was in the message's subtext. "Why is it that y'all asking female rappers if they could get a bag from the Hermès store. Y'all don't do this to these white celebrities," she pointed out. "So, why is it that y'all gotta be asking us?"