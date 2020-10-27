Ant Anstead Says He's Lost 23 Pounds Amid Christina Anstead Divorce

Ant Anstead has lost over 20 pounds, but he says it's going "straight back on."
On Monday, Oct. 26, the Wheeler Dealers host—who is currently going through a divorce with Christina Anstead—shared a photo of himself at work. In the comments of the Instagram post, fans couldn't help but notice the 41-year-old's apparent weight loss.
"You look thinner," one social media user noted. In response, Ant shared that he's lost "23 lbs," but assured fans, "Don't worry I will get it back on." Ant also responded to another Instagram user, who asked, "I wonder if you'll ever get laid again." Ant replied that the chances are "50/50."
As fans may recall, Ant and Christina announced their breakup in September after less than two years of marriage. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the Flip or Flop star wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
A week later, Ant took to his Instagram to speak out about the split. "Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly," he began. "I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."
In late September, a source told E! News that Christina, 37, is "moving forward" and has "no plans" to reconcile with Ant. According to the insider, "She saw everything she needed to see in their marriage and has made the difficult decision to move on."
The former couple welcomed son Hudson just over a year ago in Sept. 2019. Christina also shares two kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Ant has two children from his previous marriage.
Since their split, Ant has revealed that he's participating in a five-week "Breakup Recovery" program. "I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it's been a lifeline for me!" he shared with his social media followers in mid-October. "If anyone out there needs this, DO IT!"