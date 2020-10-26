Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Prince Azim of Brunei Dead at 38: Look Back at His Star-Studded Life in Pictures

From regularly partying with Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson, Naomi Campbell and other A-listers, Prince Azim of Brunei lived an incredible life. Below, relive his legacy in pictures.

By Alyssa Morin Oct 26, 2020 11:13 PMTags
Prince Azim of Brunei, Naomi CampbellDave Benett/Getty Images

The world was shocked to learn Prince Azim of Brunei died at the age of 38.

On Monday, Oct. 26, news broke the second-born prince of Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei, had passed away. CNN reported the young royal died on Saturday, Oct. 24. However, it's unclear what Prince Azim's cause of death was as the government didn't disclose any information.

Palace officials issued a seven-day period of mourning, as well as a funeral service after the prince's death.

While the 38-year-old was fourth in line to succeed the throne of Brunei, he was more than just a royal family member. Prince Azim was regarded as a socialite and film producer. He even co-founded Daryl Prince Productions.

The production company had a heavy hand in many acclaimed movies such as Dark Places starring Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult and Chloe Grace Moretz, You're Not You with Hilary Swank and Emmy RossumThe Happy Prince starring Colin Firth and many more.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

Along with his passion for the entertainment industry, Prince Azim was a celebrity in his own right.

Case in point? For his 30th birthday, The Telegraph reported he celebrated with a larger-than-life party in London at The Dorchester Hotel. Faye DunawayMarisa TomeiRaquel Welch and many more celebs attended the lavish bash.

Of course, Prince Azim wasn't a stranger to throwing star-studded parties. A-listers invited to his previous get-togethers were none other than legends, Sophia Loren and Michael Jackson.

What's more? When he wasn't hosting, he was known for his grand gestures. He once reportedly delivered a $3 million necklace by private jet (no less) to Mariah Carey.

In our gallery below, see the royal family member in his element. From throwing themed parties to hanging out with the biggest and brightest stars in the industry, take a peek inside Prince Azim's incredible life.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Prince Azim & Joan Collins

The duo arrives at the Shooting Star Chase event held at The Dorchester in London in December 2018.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Prince Azim & Yoko Ono

Prince Azim and Yoko Ono strike a pose at the Chinese New Year Party at the Great Eastern Hotel in 2005.

MJ Kim/Getty Images
Prince Azim, Faye Dunaway & Janet Jackson

The trio smiles from ear-to-ear as they attend the launch party for the prince's MCM store in London.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Prince Azim & Black Eyed Peas

"Let's get it started!" The Black Eyed Peas enjoys a fun night out with the 38-year-old star at the group's MTV-hosted "Monkey Business Christmas Party" in 2005.

Phil Dent/Redferns
Prince Azim, Eva Longoria, Jermaine Jackson & Mariah Carey

The film producer poses with Eva Longoria, Jermaine Jackson and Mariah Carey at a London event in 2011.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Prince Azim & Naomi Campbell

Making a style statement! The socialite attends the Marc Jacobs runway show during London Fashion Week in 2007.

Sylvia Linares/FilmMagic
Prince Azim & Michael Jackson

Prince Azim is all smiles as he takes a photo with the legendary singer.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Prince Azim & Pamela Anderson

Playing dress-up. The prince celebrates the actress' Coco De Mer collection in December 2017.

