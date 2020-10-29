Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2 Collection Before It Sells Out!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Beyhive, let's get in formation. The second collection from Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration is almost here!

Queen Bey is known for always evolving and keeping the Beyhive top of mind, and that's no exception when it comes to her second Adidas x Ivy Park drop, titled Drip 2. The new line features inclusive and gender-neutral apparel sizing from XXXS to 4X, as well as accessories like belt bags, fanny packs, hats, socks and a duffle bag No word yet on pricing, but the first Adidas x Ivy Park collection ranged from $25 for accessories to $250 for outerwear.

Beyzus has been gifting us with Instagram glimpses of the new line since last Monday, and the collection will drop online and in stores TOMORROW, Oct. 30.