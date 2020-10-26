Ryan Phillippe Throws Some Major Shade Ellen DeGeneres' Way While On a Jog

Related : Katy Perry Supports Ellen DeGeneres Amid Show Controversy

Did Ryan Phillippe have some Cruel Intentions when he set off on his jog this weekend?

The actor threw shade at talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on Instagram Saturday, Oct. 24. He posted to his Instagram Story a selfie that he took in front of an Ellen DeGeneres Show poster, writing for the caption, "And remember to be kind... Wait."

It was a rather pointed dig at the comedian, whose syndicated talk show was the subject of controversy this year.

In July, multiple current and former employees claimed the Ellen set was a "toxic" workplace, prompting Warner Bros. and a third party company to look into the allegations. Ellen went on to send a memo to staff, writing that she was "disappointed" to learn of the claims being made by employees. She stated, "For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."