Cole Sprouse and Reiña Silva Spark Romance Rumors With PDA Pics

What's going on between Cole Sprouse and Reiña Silva? That's the question fans are asking.

Over the weekend, the 28-year-old actor and 22-year-old model were spotted hanging out together in Vancouver, Canada. Silva slipped her arm under Sprouse's jacket as they shared a hug. An eyewitness claimed the Riverdale star also gave her a kiss on the cheek and that the two held hands as they headed out for dinner.

This sighting wasn't the only thing to spark romance rumors. Earlier this month, Sprouse posted a few photos of Silva on Instagram, which he appeared to snap as part of his "new portfolio work."

It's unclear how exactly Silva and Sprouse met. However, Riverdale's cast recently resumed filming in Vancouver after previously postponing production due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Silva just so happens to be based there.

Neither Sprouse nor Silva have publicly commented on the speculation.