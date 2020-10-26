Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Lizzo's Latest Hair Transformation Might Just Set Off the Fire Alarms

Lizzo's latest hair color will likely inspire you to grab some hair dye or book a salon appointment. Keep scrolling to see the world-famous performer's vibrant new look.

When it comes to Lizzo's latest hair transformation, the truth won't hurt—because it's pure fire. 

Everyone's favorite flute-toting performer unveiled her new look in social media posts on Sunday, Oct. 25: fire-engine red curly hair. "Y'all can't handle red Lizzo," she declared in an Instagram caption. The star also credited celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain for the new hairdo. 

In a clip shared to TikTok, the star posed and admired her vibrant curly locks to the tune of her own track, "Scuse Me"—a fitting choice considering the chorus goes, "'Scuse me while I feel myself."

The performer also took fans behind the scenes of the styling process with a video of Swain dying a wig. 

While the star was busy practically setting off alarms with her fiery mane, the internet could not hold its applause for her new look—her Instagram video has amassed more than 1 million views so far. 

Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes

Singer Sam Smith was possibly even at a loss for words, commenting simply in emojis: heart eyes, a red heart and, of course, fire. 

Swain, Lizzo's go-to stylist, pulled back the curtain on how the two collaborate in an interview with E! News in June 2019. "Lizzo normally tells me an idea and I always run with it," she said. "Like, 'Shelby, I wanna wear all wood grain!' So I'm like, 'Well then, let's paint your hair wood grain too!' We like to play."

Much like her unapologetic music, the star is also limitless when it comes to her hairstyles—whether it's a statement-making beehive at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards or festival-ready long purple locks. 

All we can say is—keep the fabulous looks coming. 

