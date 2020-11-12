The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Holiday Gift Guide Turns Any House Into a Home

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Like so many Americans, Ree Drummond is more than ready to celebrate the holiday season with her loved ones.

"I love the nostalgic aspects of the holidays, like the Christmas music, cider-scented candles, the smell of fresh trees," she exclusively shared with E! News. "But more than anything else, having that special, relaxing time with my family is what I look forward to the most. That and the food!"

But with the holidays comes the pressure of finding the perfect gift. Fortunately, The Pioneer Woman star is here to help with handbags, lip balms and a Walmart slow cooker you need ASAP.

"It really is the thought that counts, and your loved one wouldn't want to know that you stressed about their gift," Ree explained. "Second, think about putting together a group of three to give small, more inexpensive gifts to make a unique collection of items. That way your family member or friend will know you put forth special effort to assemble things just for them!"