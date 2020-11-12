The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Holiday Gift Guide Turns Any House Into a Home

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
Like so many Americans, Ree Drummond is more than ready to celebrate the holiday season with her loved ones.
"I love the nostalgic aspects of the holidays, like the Christmas music, cider-scented candles, the smell of fresh trees," she exclusively shared with E! News. "But more than anything else, having that special, relaxing time with my family is what I look forward to the most. That and the food!"
But with the holidays comes the pressure of finding the perfect gift. Fortunately, The Pioneer Woman star is here to help with handbags, lip balms and a Walmart slow cooker you need ASAP.
"It really is the thought that counts, and your loved one wouldn't want to know that you stressed about their gift," Ree explained. "Second, think about putting together a group of three to give small, more inexpensive gifts to make a unique collection of items. That way your family member or friend will know you put forth special effort to assemble things just for them!"
The Pioneer Woman Cheerful Lace Red 11.22-Inch Dinner Plates
Serve up plenty of delicious food and family memories with these festive dinner plates in red or teal. Warning shoppers: Kitchenware from this line sells out fast so purchase while you can.
Soma Sensuous Silk Kimono Robe
This floor length robe is ready to make you feel like you are going out when you are staying in. Covered in a gorgeous translucent floral pattern and made of 100% silk, slip this on for ultimate comfort and chic fashion.
The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossom 6-Quart Portable Slow Cooker
Reliable and sturdy, this spring time-themed floral slow cooker will help transform your current recipes no matter what season it is!
Dr Pepper Lip Balm
Get all of the sweetness and none of the sugar this holiday season! This hydrating lip balm will not only keep your lips soft, but also remind you of the crisp, refreshing taste of Dr. Pepper. Talk about a new staple.
Rebecca Minkoff Handbag
Made of genuine leather and brass gold hardware, use this signature bag to finish off any look. The perfect size for on the go, never let your items hold you back again!
Tyler Glamorous Wash Laundry Soap in High Maintenance
Take care of your clothes and your nose with this addictive and glamorous laundry detergent. With notes of vanilla and a heavy musk, this phosphate free detergent will clean your clothes effectively and leave you feeling fresh.
The Pioneer Woman Christmas Village Decoration
Whether you collect Christmas villages or just want a great festive accessory, Ree recommends this piece based on the real-life Pioneer Woman Mercantile Shop in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.
On Cloud Running Shoes
A perfect present for your favorite athlete, these water proof and weather resistant shoes mold to the foot and seamlessly carry you through any terrain. As the rain picks up with the cold holiday weather, snag these shoes to transform your winter training schedule.
Cream Floral French Press
Get your favorite coffees and teas ready because this French Press is about to revolutionize your morning ritual! Dishwasher safe and made of glass, this beautifully adorned contraption will not only look gorgeous in your kitchen, but it will also brew a perfect, traditional cup of coffee.
Morning Glory Gardening Tool Set
Never miss the flowers again, even if they are out of season! This three-piece gardening tool set is adorned in a gorgeous floral print and is made of stainless steel, making it the perfect gift for any green thumb.
Anthropologie Garden Gloves
Crafted from a blend of nylon and nitrile, these gloves can handle the toughest weeds while looking dainty as ever! Inspired by a floral theme, these are perfect for your favorite gardener.
