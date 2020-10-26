Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Kim Kardashian Proves 40 Is the New 20 With Insanely Hot Bikini Pics

Forty and fabulous.

On Monday, Oct. 26, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share sizzling bikini pics days after her 40th birthday. The KKW Beauty boss looked just stunning as she posed in a tan bikini while wading in crystal clear water.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, "This is 40!"

Unsurprisingly, Kim's loved ones rallied around this post following her milestone birthday.

Kendall Jenner responded to the snap, "sure is!"

And BFF Jonathan Cheban (AKA Foodgod) said 40 "looks better than 39!"

The SKIMS mogul has certainly felt the love this year. Last week, E! aired a special KUWTK episode in honor of Kim's birthday.

In the episode, viewers watched as Kris Jenner and her brood threw Kim a sweet surprise birthday bash. Following the episode's airing, Kim explained why the party was "so special in [her] heart."

She wrote on Instagram, "You know I'm a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party."

read
All the Times Kim Kardashian Proved She Is a Total Libra

After sharing specifics from the event, Kim concluded, "Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40."

So, in honor of Kim's recent milestone birthday, take a closer look at her best bikini moments below.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursdays at 8 p.m., only on E!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
March 2020

"Yin Yang," Kim captioned this photo of herself and sister Kylie Jenner.

Instagram/Kanye West
February 2020

"Valentine's Surprise Getaway," the KKW Beauty boss said of this photo Kanye West took of her.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
January 2020

"Always packing," Kim noted while taking a quick pic in her closet.

Instagram
August 2019

"Hi Charlie *We would be a [bomb] Charlie's Angels Cast*," Kim cleverly captioned the ensemble photo. 

Instagram
August 2019

Surf's up in the Bahamas! 

Instagram
August 2019

Can you tell they're related?

Instagram
July 2019

"#FBF Take me back please #CostaRica," Kim wrote on IG with this pic of a seriously sexy cut-out swimsuit.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
July 2019

Effortless high-fashion smartphone pic with outdoor props to boot? Check. Check. Check. Check. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
July 2019

Kim is the epitome of summertime style lounging in a white bikini and oval-shaped sunglasses. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
June 2019

Hello! Kim glimmers in this sizzling self-take from a recent trip to Costa Rica. 

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
June 2019

Kim shows off her shades! "New @carolinalemkeberlin Drop 2 Sunglasses Coming Soon #LemkePartner," she wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram
June 2019

Kim is clearly ready for summer in this sexy IG shot!

Instagram
October 2018

"Chanel vintage, lets please be specific," Kim posted of this itsy bitsy bikini that can barely contain her curves.

Instagram
April 2018

Red hot mama! Kim rocks a Chanel bikini while lounging in Turks and Caicos.

Instagram
April 2018

"Morning."

Instagram
April 2018

Kim gets wet 'n' wild during a trip to Turks and Caicos.

Instagram
February 2018

"Forgot to post this last night," Kim shared with this racy shot.

Instagram
January 2018

Kim ditches her bikini top while rocking fierce blond braids and a fur coat.

Instagram
January 2018

This bikini pic is so hot it didn't even need a caption!

Splash News
April 2017

The mogul shows of her famous curves in a D&G t-shirt and black thong while in Mexico.

Brian Prahl / Splash News
August 2015

The reality star, who is pregnant with her and Kanye West's second child, shows her bare baby bump during a family vacation in St. Barts.

Splash News
August 2014

The reality star wears a red swimsuit in Mexico.

Brian Prahl/Splash News
June 2014

While on vacation in Mexico with hubby Kanye West, Kim proves her bikini body is smoking hot in this high-waisted number!

Brian Prahl/Splash News
June 2014

Bottom's up! Kim shows off her signature booty in this hot pic.

Brian Prahl / Splash News
May 2014

Kim shows off her assets in a skin-colored bikini during a modeling gig.

Splash News
March 2014

Kim shows off her awesome curves in a tiny bikini in Thailand!

Brian Prahl / Splash News
March 2014

Kim Kardashian has a seaside photoshoot during her Thailand vacay.

Instagram
March 2014

Kim borrows her sister Kylie Jenner's black bikini for this sexy mirror selfie.

Brian Prahl/Splash News
November 2013

Just six months after giving birth to baby daughter North West, the E! star stuns on the beaches of Miami.

Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com
August 2012

Kim shows of her sexy summer bod at a pool in Malibu.

photos
View More Photos From Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics

Happy 40th birthday, Kim!

