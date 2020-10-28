Terry Bradshaw & His Wife Tammy Are Headed to Paris—But Wait, There's a Twist

Related : Terry Bradshaw Wants to Take Tammy to Paris…Paris, Texas

A Parisian experience right in Texas.

Terry Bradshaw and his wife Tammy are preparing to celebrate their anniversary on this week's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, and as the former NFL star explains in the above sneak peek clip, he wants to mark the occasion with a romantic getaway to Paris.

However, there's one big problem: the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've never been to Paris," Terry tells his daughters Erin and Rachel. "I wanted to go to Paris so bad."

He apparently went all out while planning his and Tammy's original trip, even booking a stay at Hôtel Le Bristol, where Midnight in Paris was filmed. But now, Terry's at a loss for replacement plans.

"What about driving somewhere?" Erin suggests, which seemingly sparks a new idea for her dad that still involves a trip to Paris.

More specifically, Paris, Texas.

"I think she would like it," Terry says of the Northeast Texas town, pointing out that there's even an Eiffel Tower there, albeit a much smaller replica of the French one.