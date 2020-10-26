Diplo, 41, Responds After TikTok's Quenlin Blackwell, 19, Says She's Living With Him

Diplo and Quenlin Blackwell are setting the record straight on their living situation.

Last week, the 19-year-old social TikTok star told her followers she's "living with" the 41-year-old DJ. She then proceeded to upload several videos of the duo hanging out, including a slew of clips titled "Living With Diplo: The Series."

But after fans raised a few questions, Diplo took to Twitter to issue a response. "OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building," he tweeted on Monday, Oct. 26. "Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us."

He then added, "As a landlord I don't really consider age or race as a qualification. U just gotta pay security deposit. And don't poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet."