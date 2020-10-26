Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Everything You Need to Know This Week
American Music Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Nominations

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch earned the most American Music Awards nominations with eight nods each. Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga received several nods, too.

It's almost time for the 2020 American Music Awards!

The nominees for the big event were revealed on Monday, Oct. 26, with Dua Lipa announcing the contenders in three categories live on Good Morning America

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch earned the most nominations with eight nods apiece. Megan Thee Stallion followed closely behind with five nominations and Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift received four nods each. First-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat secured four nominations, as well.

A few new categories were introduced, too. These included Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Female Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop), as well as Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Album and Favorite Song (Latin). 

So, how does one earn an AMA nomination? The nominees are based on key fan interactions, which are reflected in Billboard chart figures and include streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay and social activity from Sept. 27, 2019 through Sept. 24, 2020. It's then up to the fans to vote for the winners.

Viewers can see which artists take home a trophy by watching the award show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST, on ABC. 

To see if your favorite star is in the running for an award, check out the list of nominees below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, "Savage Remix"

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Doja Cat, "Say So"
Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Taylor Swift, "cardigan"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles, Fine Line
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
Post Malone, "Circles"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton Fully Loaded: God's Country
Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
Maren Morris, "The Bones"
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), "Nobody But You"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Roddy Ricch "The Box"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Summer Walker, Over It
The Weeknd, After Hours

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
Summer Walker, "Playing Games"
The Weeknd, "Heartless"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN

Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía

FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN

Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

FAVORITE SONG – LATIN

Bad Bunny, "Vete"
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
twenty one pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour

