Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2

Gym, tan... and laundry for four!

Jersey Shore star Deena Nicole Cortese revealed the exciting news that she's pregnant! That's right, the reality TV personality is expecting her second baby with husband Christopher Buckner.

For the pregnancy announcement, Deena went all out. The MTV star shared an adorable family photo on Instagram, in which the couple and their 19-month-old son, Christopher John, were all dressed up in Halloween attire.

Deena's blouse read, "I smell a child." Her husband's shirt was just as funny with the text, "Can't scare me, my wife is pregnant."

"We're so excited to announce we're expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021," Deena began her caption on Sunday, Oct. 25. "Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy!"

She added, "CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!! #blessed #growingfamily sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I'm pregnant."