Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Introduces Her New Puppy After Their Family Dog's Death

Reese Witherspoon's family just got a bit bigger...and more barky!
On Oct. 25, Ava Phillippe, Reese's 21-year-old daughter, shared that she brought a new dog home, shortly after the family lost their beloved French bulldog Pepper.
"The day we lost Pepper just so happened to be the day I brought this sweet boy home with me," Ava explained in her Instagram post. "This is Benji! He's from the @bestfriendsanimalsociety sanctuary in Southern Utah and is a dream of a rescue dog. He loves to cuddle and meet new friends (human & canine) and has quickly adjusted to life in his new home environment."
Reese's "twin" added that Benji "enjoys squeaky toys, outdoor adventures, and anything he is allowed (or not allowed) to eat."
"He is the happiest, smartest boy, and I'm so grateful to be his person," Ava continued. "I cannot wait for him to perfect his manners and become his full, goofy self as time goes on!"
Ava also thanked the Best Friends Animal Society for "all the work they do to save the lives of animals big and small and for helping me and Benji find each other."
This post comes days after Ava shared a sweet message about Pepper on Instagram.
"If you ever met Peps, you'd know she was such a special girl," Ava wrote. "She was smart, sassy, and loved cuddling. She enjoyed playing in the yard with our Labrador, Hank, and would make everyone laugh with her surprisingly speedy 'zoomies' around the house. She also had a unique way of expressing herself with funny little noises that sounded like they were from some sort of pigeon. Pepper was simply the best, and I repeatedly told her how perfect I thought she was."
The Legally Blonde actress also penned an emotional goodbye post to her furry friend.
"Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday. My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member. I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family," the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the beloved pup. "Now she's in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That's what I believe. We will always love you, Pepper."
As sad as it is for the family to lose Pepper, it sounds like Benji will fit right in with Ava and Reese's animal-loving family.