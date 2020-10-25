Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Celebrate Daughter Banks' 2nd Birthday Following Pregnancy Announcement

As Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma are getting ready to welcome another baby, they're also celebrating the birthday of their first child together!
On Sunday, Oct. 25, the pregnant Younger star posted a sweet slideshow on Instagram in honor of daughter Banks Bair's second birthday.
"My love, my sweet sweet angel girl," Hilary wrote. "Thank you!!! Two amazing years with your smile and your bright eyes(swoon) It seems you yelled at me, your dad, and bro for most of this time although no one would believe that with all the happiness that pours from you when you smile! Now ...you are curious, at ease, confidant and brave. I love you so so so many times and again. Thanks for choosing us!"
The slideshow features the (very stylish!) toddler snuggling up with her parents, playing outside, and hanging with her older brother Luca Comrie, 8, who Hilary shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.
Hilary concluded the post with, "Daddy has all the poetic words.... check his feed in a few years for the good stuff. HAPPY 2 boo boo."
Matthew, who married the Disney Channel alum in December 2019, also wrote a sweet message on Instagram to his daughter.
"Happy 2nd birthday to you my sweet, sweet baby Banks. It's the greatest privilege of my life to be your dad and I'm endlessly proud / in awe of the little human you are, and the big human you're becoming. There truly are no words, pep talks, dad blogs, or what-to-expect podcasts that could've prepared me for the amount of joy, fullness & meaning you give me on an hourly basis," the songwriter shared. "I'm learning on the job every day and I'm sorry I don't always do your hair right, make mac & cheese as good as you deserve, and subject you to car soundtracks way more appropriate for your 20's than your two's...but thankfully you have a superhero of a mother who DOES nail the mac & cheese, rages the Trolls soundtrack with you, and dresses you A++...All while being the glue that keeps our family whole."
He also called out Luca for being the "big bro who smothers you with more love and cute aggression than I ever thought possible," as well as Banks' "future sibling" who Banks will need to guide through "'how to get Sprinkles for breakfast.'"
"Sorry you can't read this yet," Matthew joked. "One day you will...and you'll either cry out of happiness or because this picture of you on a toilet exists forever. Happy birthday bair bair."
Banks' birthday comes just one day after the former Lizzie McGuire actress revealed she was expecting her third child.
"We are growing!!!," Hillary wrote on Instagram in a Boomerang of Matthew rubbing her pregnant belly. "Mostly me."