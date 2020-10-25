Cardi B's Cousin Arrested During Beverly Hills Outing With Her and Offset

Cardi B's cousin was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 24 during an afternoon outing in Beverly Hills, Calif. with the "WAP" rapper and Offset.
E! News can confirm that local law enforcement took Marcelo Almanzar, 20, into custody after police officers were notified by an unidentified individual that Marcelo "pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him."
According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the individual shared the vehicle's license plate and it "was stopped by patrol units a short distance away."
After police arrived at the scene, which was in the area of South Santa Monica Blvd. and N. Beverly Drive, local law enforcement explained "the passenger in the vehicle was arrested. The victim of the crime did not desire to press charges for the pointing of the weapon."
Per the police report, Marcelo was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public.
At the time of the incident, a source tells E! News Cardi wasn't around when her cousin was arrested. The insider notes she was shopping "in the Hermès store."
Following the news, the couple hasn't publicly addressed the arrest.
However, the Bronx native did share updates on Instagram Stories of her trip to Beverly Hills beforehand. She showed a pro-Trump rally taking place and said in a series of videos, "I really feel like we're gonna get jumped."
"Trump supporters are everywhere. I'm scared," she added, later showing a video of people walking around. "Look at this... look at this! Look how they walking around with fake guns and covering their f--king face. I don't like this s--t."
According to People, Offset was on Instagram Live when officers asked him why he wouldn't exit the vehicle. "Because you've got guns," the Migos member said, per the publication.
"That's my choice," the officer reportedly responded, to which Offset replied, "I'm not going to move my hands from the steering wheel."
"We were told that you guys were waving guns," another officer chimed in with Offset saying, "I'm a celebrity. You know who I am? I'm Offset from the Migos. They're fans, that's why they're following me, bro."
While Offset's rep told People he was "detained by the Beverly Hills Police Department following an attack by aggressive Trump supporters," Sgt. Audra Alatorre shot down any speculation that Offset was taken into custody with Cardi's cousin.
In a statement to E! News, she said, "There have been media reports that entertainer Offset was arrested. Those reports are inaccurate."
She also confirmed that Marcelo's arrest took place "in the weekly pro-Trump rally, which was in the 'Business Triangle.'"
E! News has reached out to both Cardi B and Offset's respective reps for comment and have yet to receive a response.