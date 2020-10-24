Why Lily James and Dominic West Might Be Fined for Their PDA-Filled Outing in Rome

Related : Lily James Makes First TV Appearance Since Dominic West Drama

When in Rome... you might get fined.

Lily James and Dominic West's passionate outing in the romantic city on Oct. 11 continues to make headlines.

The internet was buzzing after photos emerged of the two locking lips and packing on the PDA while filming their TV mini-series, The Pursuit of Love. However, it appears their hangout could have some major consequences.

The Sun recently reported the actors could possibly be fined after they were spotted riding around a scooter together. According to the publication, Italy's laws are strict when it comes to riding around on scooters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Local councilor, Stefano Marin, told The Sun, "The law is quite clear: riding tandem on an e-scooter is forbidden. It's a breach of the highway code and a breach of the new Covid laws."

"You are supposed to maintain social distance and riding tandem on a scooter is not keeping social distance," he noted. "Now we have been made aware of this we shall be investigating. The law is equal for all."