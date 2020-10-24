Logan Browning Explains Why Using Her Voice Off-Screen Is Just as Important as Using It On-Screen

Can you play an activist on television and not be one in real life?
Logan Browning doesn't think so. "You can't play an activist on TV and go home and be quiet and feel good about it. It kind of gets in your blood," the actress told E! News while promoting her "Bites & Beats" event with CÎROC at AFROPUNK.
Just like her character Samantha White on Dear White People, Logan isn't afraid to speak her mind and stand up for what she thinks is right. She has been an outspoken advocate of Black lives, women and voter rights before she was ever cast as the fiery coed.
"I've always been someone who has cared about Black voices, women's voices, LGBTQ voices and voters' rights. Those are always things that are going to matter to me," the actress explained. "Any project I do, any company I work with, I am always going to make sure that my ethics and morals and hopes for justice and uplifting the Black community, specifically, are infused in that company or production."
As she eloquently put it, "Life's too short to be in business with people who don't have hopes for a unified and uplifted future for everyone."
The Bratz star has also started conducting meditation sessions on Instagram since the beginning of quarantine after a nudge from friends since she completed a teaching course last year. She explained, "I was doing it free for people, that's why I took the course in the first place. I just wanted our community, the Black community, to be able to have access to wellness cause it's not something that is usually highlighted."
But even meditation couldn't keep the star from experiencing some anxiety, especially given everything that's going on. "I think that energy will always be kind of present, which makes me feel more present and make the most out of what I am doing," she shared. "Which recently has been amazing because I got to go back to work. I realized I needed that after being isolated for so long."
So, what do Logan and her co-stars talk about on the set of Dear White People? "Because our nation/country is so divided, our studio has taken the initiative to have talks with cast and crew before we even step on set about what's best to talk about at work and what would leave some people uncomfortable," she admitted. "So, because we all want to be there and have a healthy work environment there is a bit of trying to keep the conversation present and appropriate for the workplace. We leave the actual art, the word and the dialogue be the debating part. Leave the debate to the actual dialogue."
Although the cast doesn't have uncomfortable conversations on set about current issues, Logan said they are "definitely incorporating the current times in ways that are appropriate" for this upcoming season.
In addition, the Netflix star said she had a "blast" partnering with CÎROC and Ghetto Gastro for this weekend's AFROPUNK Digital Festival. "Not only are they [Ghetto Gastro] sweet but they really care about influencing the community and culture with fighting oppression through food, though community and just sharing resources," she told E! News. "I had a lot of fun with them. We made buffalo cauliflower and this really tasty cocktail that had CÎROC White Grape and elderflower tonic."
And it turns out, she had so much fun she didn't even make it home. She quipped, "It was so good I ended up staying at my friend's house that night because I kept drinking them."
With this being her first AFROPUNK experience, Logan thinks this couldn't have come at a better time, especially given the climate of the world.
"Culture is so important," she said. "Like yes, we can watch Netflix all day but being able to interact with people you never met, new music and new experiences—that's something that is always a part of our culture."
Be sure to tune into Logan's "Bites & Beats" event Sunday, Oct. 25 at 3:30 pm E.T. on PLANETAFROPUNK.com.