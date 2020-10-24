Hamilton's Miguel Cervantes Discusses His Daughter's Birthday Celebration One Year After Her Death

Miguel Cervantes is keeping his late daughter's memory alive.

Earlier this week, the Hamilton star honored his baby girl on what would've been her 5th birthday. Adelaide Grace died in October 2019 following a battle with infantile spasms. At the time of her passing, the toddler was just shy of turning four years old.

"In a time when there are LOTS of things to be sad about. For all of us. Today we celebrate," Miguel captioned his Instagram on Oct. 17, alongside a throwback photo of him holding his little one when she was a newborn. "Happy Birthday to our baby sister. WE ARE HAVING A PARTY!!!!"

In an interview with People this weekend, the actor described the special day he and his wife, Kelly Cervantes, had planned in honor of their daughter. However, he noted this celebration wasn't about the anniversary of his little one's death.

"I don't know how people can call it an anniversary," he said on Oct. 24, "because frankly, it's really just a terrible day."