Real Housewives of Dallas Star Brandi Redmond Is Expecting Baby No. 4

There's another little pumpkin joining Brandi Redmond's patch.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star seemingly announced she and husband Bryan Redmond are expecting baby No. 4 on Friday, Oct. 23. Brandi, 42, took to Instagram with a snapshot of three pumpkins painted with her kids' birth years, in addition to one more with "2021" across it.

"God works in mysterious ways and we are so thankful for his grace and glory," she shared. "You never know what his plan is but we know he's got us in the palm of his hand. We have much to be thankful for this holiday season and want to thank all of you for your prayers, love and out pouring support."

Just two weeks ago, the Bravolebrity announced the unexpected passing of her mother-in-law, who died in a car accident. Brandi and Bryan's 9-year-old daughter Brinkley survived the crash.

She shared on social media at the time, "...I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy. I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I've ever felt."