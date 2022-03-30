Tom Parker's Journey With The Wanted: Hits, Brotherhood, Heartache and a "Beautifully Special" Reunion

Watch : How Tom Parker's Brain Cancer Diagnosis Reunited "The Wanted"

The Wanted had high hopes for "All Time Low." But what were the odds that their first-ever single would make a big splash?

"You wouldn't believe how much we adore you all the lot, you've got us to #1 and we owe it all to you :)," Tom Parker, the oldest member of the group at 21, wrote to their fans on social media before they all headed out for a celebratory drink when their July 25, 2010, debut release did turn out to be a hit. (But alas, there was no streaking through the streets of London as they'd once vowed to do if they ever found themselves at the top of the charts).

And yet The Wanted made it look easy right out of the gate, the five lads—four British, one Irish—debuting at No. 1 on the U.K. Singles Chart. Which wasn't entirely unsurprising, since the video had come out that June and they'd spent the summer performing "All Time Low" and more of the tunes that would make up their self-titled first album, all over England.

Just a few years prior, Parker hadn't even made it out of the first round when he auditioned for The X Factor. Yet there he was, a boy from Greater Manchester made good.