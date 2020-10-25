My Music Moments: Karol G Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

Karol G wants you to know what a boss you are.
Following up her smash hit "Ay DiOs Mío!," the Colombian superstar released "Bichota" on Oct. 23. And the track is her call to arms, a powerhouse anthem meant to remind her fans—and herself—to never forget about their own power.
"'Bichota' was a project that I was thinking a lot about because it's a song that expresses what I feel right now as a woman, as a business girl," she told E! News of the track's inception in a new interview. "All these months, I've been getting in love with myself again because, in this industry, it's very easy to lose the path, the way. There were a lot of things happening, and I just stopped loving a lot of things about me. I just started loving everything again. And I feel so empowered."
As she explained, her hope is that the track can inspire fans to start to feel the same way. "The most important thing for me is [that] women get in love with themselves and go out and eat the world. I don't know if I can use that expression in English, if it means the same thing," she continued. "But the thing is, I just want them to feel the thing they are—they are bichotas. Everybody is a bichota. Everybody has something inside that is huge, everybody has a talent and a gift that's meant to be big in the world. I just want to empower all of them."
In celebration of the new track and its blockbuster music video, directed by Collin Tilley, E! News asked Karol to pull back the curtain on the artists and albums that have influenced her throughout her life and career. From the song she wishes she'd written to the one she hopes she never hears again, this is the soundtrack to her life.
The song/album that reminds me of childhood: I'm going to say the Backstreet Boys. I used to listen to a lot of Backstreet Boys music. "As long as you love me…who you are…" What's the name of that song? It's that one. Wow, oh my gosh, that reminds me so much of my childhood. Yes, yes, yes. That one.
The first album I remember buying: The first album that I had was a Thalía album that my mother gave to me because I was a huge fan of her. But the first that I bought for myself was The Marshall Mathers LP. When I was a child, I had a moment I was feeling like a super rapper. I used to watch a lot of videos and I remember I was so in love with the Eminem ones. I became a huge fan, and right now, I still am a huge fan of him.
The song/album people might not expect me to love: My last album I was in love with was Hollywood's Bleeding [by] Post Malone. I listened to it over and over and over, so I don't know if people expect that, but I didn't expect that I was going to love that album so much. I think the way he sings, he has a style, a vibration in his voice that I love so much. He surprised me with the collaborations. The Ozzy Osbourne one surprised me so much, and brings a lot of things that I remember I used to listen to. The one with Halsey, I love that one so much too. I like the vibe…I like the versatility in the album.
The song/album I turn to when I'm at my lowest: I have a song that makes me feel like I don't want to get in love anymore. "Si Una Vez" by Selena Quintanilla. I used to listen to that song too much when I broke up or something. I used to listen to that song on repeat because it empowers me.
The song/album I turn to when I'm at my lowest: "Bichota," for sure. Right now, when I'm feeling so down—it happens to me, I'm human. If I wake up and I'm not feeling myself, I have to put on "Bichota" and remember, myself, that I'm a bichota and I'm going to be happy.
The song/album I hope I never hear again: There is a song in Spanish, "Amor Eterno" [by] Rocío Dúrcal. That's the one. I used to sing that song a lot in my family parties when I was a child. But when my grandma died, she'd always asked me, "The day that I die, I want you to sing that song for me." And I think that was the last time I sang that song. I don't like to listen to it because it reminds me of that bad time.
If I could only hear one song for the rest of my life, it would be: Maybe tomorrow I'll change my mind because every day I change my mind, but for today, the answer could be "You Know I'm No Good" [by] Amy Winehouse. That song always puts me in a very good mood. Always. The vibe, the instruments, everything in that song. Her interpretation. I love it.
The song/album that's guaranteed to get me turned all the way up: El Abayarde [by] Tego Calderon. These days, I have been listening to it so much and it makes me want to dance and party.
The song/album I wish I wrote/recorded: "Bitch Better Have My Money" by Rihanna. That's a song that I always say, "Why didn't I write that song?" I love that one. All the time, when I'm thinking of a big entrance, I always listen to that song.
My own song that I'll be happy to retire: None of them. I have that thing, I really love what I do. And when I choose a song, it's because I'm really super sure about the song that I'm going to launch. I can say my own favorite song because I think people think it's going to be another one. But "Pineapple" is my favorite own song. I love that one. No matter how many tunes are coming, for me, "Pineapple" is my best one.
My own song that I'll never get tired of performing: After "Pineapple," "Mi Cama" because it was the first song that put me in the world. With "Mi Cama," on stage, it's crazy. When I start singing, I can stop and all of them are going to finish the song. I never get tired of it.
"Bichota" is available now.