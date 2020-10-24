Céline Dion Says Late Husband René Angélil Is “Watching Over” Their Twins in 10th Birthday Tribute

Related : Necessary Realness: Celine Dion Springs Forward

Céline Dion knows that her late husband's heart will go on for their twin boys.

Her long-time partner René Angélil died in 2016 at age 73 following a battle with throat cancer, but the singer is sure that he is still looking out for their three kids.

Céline celebrated their twin sons' 10th birthday on Friday, Oct. 23, with an emotional Instagram post that promised their dad was "watching over" them.

The 52-year-old wrote, "Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years."

She added, "You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud. Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much."

The fashion icon included their 19-year-old son René-Charles Angelil when she signed the note from "Mom, RC and Dad," seeing as RC rarely posts on his own account.