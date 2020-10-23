You Won't Believe What Skill Peter Facinelli Learned During Quarantine

Peter Facinelli has had quite the year!
The actor rang in 2020 by proposing to his girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison, and even in quarantine, he's managed to thrive; doing everything from releasing his directorial debut, The Vanished, to becoming a certified hypnotherapist.
While Peter has no plans to pursue a career even slightly similar to that of his Twilight character Dr. Carlisle Cullen, he explained on Friday, Oct. 23's Daily Pop that he's always been "fascinated with the mind and subconscious."
"I got bored of quarantine...so I took this like 10-week hypnotherapy course," he told E! co-host Carissa Culiner. "I'm actually certified now in hypnotherapy. I'm not going to be doing it professionally, but I wanted to do it more for myself."
Since passing the course, Peter's even "put friends under and family members under" hypnosis.
"And it works!" he added before doing an actual demonstration with help from Carissa.
Speaking of family, it turns out that an experience with his own daughter—one of three children he shares with his ex-wife Jennie Garth—served as the inspiration for The Vanished, which is about two parents whose daughter goes missing while on a family vacation.
"I was on a road trip with my daughter in an RV, and I went to this RV park," Peter recalled. "And I went to the front desk and I heard some gunshots. I said, 'What's that?'"
"And the guy said, 'Oh, don't worry, there's a prison a couple miles down the road. Two, three gunshots are normal, they do drills, but any more than that, come running to the front desk,'" Peter continued.
"I was like, 'Oh my god,'" Peter added. "I started to think what would happen if my daughter went missing and all these questions came in, so I wrote the script based on that little experience there."
He described the film's plot as "every parent's worth nightmare."
"So I had to write it to get it out of me," Peter said.
Throughout his Daily Pop appearance, Peter also dished on his impressive weight loss.
His secret?
"Well, there is this little hole under your mouth," Peter said. "I just put less food in it."
All jokes aside, Peter revealed he had been exercising "a lot," and that a healthy diet was "about 80, 90 percent" responsible for his transformation.
"And being at home, I was able to cook more and eat better food and just really focus in on what I was putting in my mouth," he explained. "Because when you're on the go and always going to restaurants, you don't know what's in the food. And they give you these giant plates and you feel like you have to eat it all, but if you're at home, you can be conscious of it."
Perhaps Peter will keep the healthy lifestyle up until his wedding to Lily?
Right now, planning is "all on hold because of the pandemic," but Peter did reveal that the two will "probably" say "I do" next year some time.
Watch the complete Daily Pop interview in the above clip!
The Vanished comes out on DVD October 20th and Facinelli's two other new films The Ravine and 13 Minutes are slated to release next year.