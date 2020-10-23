Busta Rhymes Shows Off His Abs In Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation

Related : Rebel Wilson Shares Year of Health Weight Loss Update

Talk about gains!

On Oct. 23, Busta Rhymes took to Instagram to show off some serious commitment to his weight loss goals with a classic before-and-after split photo.

"DON'T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!! LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!!" read the caption. "MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y'ALL TOO MUCH!!! I'M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!!"

The legendary rapper also had a dream team of support in his journey. He tagged celebrity trainer Victor Munoz, celebrity personal chef Chef Deliche and competitive bodybuilders Dexter "The Blade" Jackson, Kai Greene and Victor Martinez in the caption and thanked them for their help and motivation.

"I'm not even surprised. What you've been able to achieve for decades is purely because of your strong self being, discipline, and perseverance," commented competitive bodybuilder Flex Wheeler. It has truly been an honor to listen and pose to your music. Getting to know you as a friend has truly been a blessing. You have inspired millions around the world and you continue to do so to this very day God bless you big Homie/King."