Miley Cyrus Pens Moving Message on Finding Herself as She Announces New Album Plastic Hearts

Miley Cyrus is ready for a new chapter.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, the 27-year-old star took to social media to announce her new album, Plastic Hearts. Cyrus' upcoming seventh studio record, which features 12 original songs, is set for release on Nov. 27, just days after her 28th birthday. Along with sharing the artwork for the album, Cyrus sent a message to her fans.

"If you're reading this… know that I f--king love and appreciate you on the deepest level," the Hannah Montana alum wrote. "I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f--king life."

"But no one checks an ego like life itself," she continued. "Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed."

As fans may recall, two years ago, Cyrus and her then-partner Liam Hemsworth lost their Malibu home in the devastating California wildfires. Just over a month later, in Dec. 2018, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony, though they went on to split in Aug. 2019.