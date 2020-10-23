Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Is His Undeniable Mini-Me in Rare Photo

It's Matthew McConaughey's mini-me!
Fans got a rare look at the McConaughey family on Thursday, Oct. 22, when the actor's wife Camila Alves McConaughey posted an adorable new photo of their 12-year-old son, Levi. And he looks just like his A-list father!
The resemblance is uncanny as both have the same light brown curls. While Levi donned black-framed glasses, dad Matthew's pairs often have light brown or translucent frames.
Camila and Levi were wrapping up their mother-son baking sesh after making sugar-free chocolate chip cookies in a skillet using a recipe from their friend, chef Rocco DiSpirito.
The 38-year-old model wrote on Instagram, "The look on our faces says it all," calling the dessert "the BEST."
Camila explained that the sweet treat and family photo marked a special occasion at the McConaughey household: the release of Matthew's memoir Greenlights on Tuesday, Oct. 20. "It's been a week full of celebration," she wrote. "We had an excuse to make this amazing dessert. Judges at home give it a 10/10!"
It's not the only way Matthew is toasting to his new book.
He embarked on a virtual book tour this month with a little help from his famous friends. Guest speakers include Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Reese Witherspoon, Ethan Hawke, Woody Harrelson and his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, who will be speaking with Matthew on Oct. 23. (Tickets are $35).
Camila was bursting with pride when she penned another Instagram post earlier this week about the memoir. The Brazil native wrote, "Words can not express how proud I am of this work of love that Matthew did!! Laugh out loud, to tears, to wisdom, to the bumper stickers it is a journey you just have to read!!"
The Dallas Buyers Club star revealed several serious bombshells in his memoir.
The 50-year-old claimed he was was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when he was 15 years old, and was later molested by a man when he was 18 years old. It happened "while knocked unconscious in the back of a van," he wrote. "I've never felt like a victim."
He also reflected on the most famous line of his career, "Alright, alright, alright " from Dazed And Confused, and how he can't escape it.
"Now, twenty-eight years later, those words follow me everywhere," Matthew wrote. "People say them. People steal them. People wear them on their hats and T-shirts. People have them tattooed on their arms and inner thighs. And I love it. It's an honor."
He continued, "Because those three words are the very first words I said on the very first night of a job I had that I thought might be nothing but a hobby, but turned into a career."
While promoting the book, Matthew spoke to Howard Stern on Wednesday about why he has been resistant to dating his famous co-stars.
He told Howard, "I've always tried to keep it professional and the people I worked with, I must say, did it well." He added, "Maybe we had certain crushes on each other at certain times but we always just kept it professional."
Matthew went on to tell the host how he prioritizes family time above all else. "My wife and my family, in my mind, are non-negotiable," he said.
The couple has two kids in addition to Levi—7-year-old Livingston Alves McConaughey and 10-year-old Vida Alves McConaughey.
And the dad is very down to expand his family, admitting in March, "I'd like to have eight more kids." The issue? "My wife's not on the same page," he said.
His philosophy on fatherhood has a lot to do with his status in Hollywood.
"Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want," Matthew explained to Town and Country in June. "Other times it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. ‘No' takes a lot more energy. It's a lot easier to say ‘yes.'"