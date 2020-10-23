Lily James Was “Shocked” After Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald Refuted Split Rumors

Related : Lily James Makes First TV Appearance Since Dominic West Drama

This pursuit of love is not ending well. Lily James is feeling completely "mortified" nearly two weeks after her romantic rendezvous with married co-star Dominic West.

The actors were spotted sharing a steamy kiss in Rome, Italy on Oct. 11 while they were in Europe filming their TV mini series, The Pursuit of Love. The ironic twist, of course, was that The Affair actor is still married to his wife of 10 years, Catherine FitzGerald.

Just one day after Lily and Dominic's PDA photos leaked, he presented a united front with Catherine by kissing her in front of reporters outside their home in Cotswold, England.

A source close to Lily exclusively tells E! News that she is embarrassed by the debacle and wants to move on.

"She's mortified and embarrassed by the entire thing," the source says. "She was shocked when she saw the photos and his story that he is happily married."

The insider adds, "She wants it all to go away and is just laying low hoping it will pass quickly."