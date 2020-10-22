Justin Hartley Shares the Reason He’ll Always Be “Very Private” About His Personal Life

Justin Hartley won't be spilling the tea on his personal life anytime soon. The This Is Us star, who split from Selling Sunset real estate agent Chrishell Stause in 2019 after two years of marriage, went on Bevy Smith's SiriusXM show Bevelations to discuss what he really thinks about the gossip surrounding his personal life.
"I think people want to know about other people's personal affairs, but it's just, I would just caution people," the actor explained on the radio show. "I caution my daughter on this all the time. I tell her, I said, ‘You can't, you really can't just believe something because you read it.'"
Justin is the father of Isabella Hartley, 16, from his previous marriage to soap opera actress Lindsay Hartley.
The TV star, who is getting ready for the Oct. 27 premiere of This Is Us's fifth season, added that he's "really happy" with his career and personal life at the moment, which makes the gossip a little easier to deal with.
"I'm healthy, I'm safe. I'm I mean, all of those things. So, so I, I just, I'm very thankful. And, and for the people who, for the people who, who want to just, you know, dive into the gossip and believe everything, they read that that's, that's fine too," he told Bevy. "If they're getting entertainment from that, I think it sort of comes with the territory, but I've also, uh, sort of always had this, this view that I will live a public I will have a public life, but I will, I will be very private about my personal affairs."
Justin has not spoken publicly about his split from Chrishell, which was a subject on Selling Sunset's most recent season.
On the show, Chrishell claimed that Justin texted her just 45 minutes before the news broke publicly about their divorce.
"Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers," Chrishell said in the show's confessional. "And I f--king want answers."
Currently, fans are speculating that Justin is dating his former Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas. In May, the actor was spotted kissing Sofia while running errands in Los Angeles. In August, she popped up in an Instagram story featuring her and Justin relaxing by the pool.
While the public may be curious about Justin's personal life, it's clear that he prefers to keep what goes on behind closed doors private.