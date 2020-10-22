Blake Lively's Tribute to Ryan Reynolds After Voting Is Guaranteed to Make You LOL

Blake Lively perfectly commemorated Ryan Reynolds' first time.

His first time voting in a United States presidential election, that is. As has become their style on social media, the married Hollywood pair typically do not shy away from poking fun at each other online. So, when it came time for Reynolds to cast his ballot—his first in a presidential race since the Vancouver-born star became a naturalized citizen—Lively did not miss out on the chance to turn it into a productive punchline.

"It was Ryan's first time," she captioned an Oct. 22 Instagram post. "He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend [sic]. #voteearly."

Meanwhile, the actor also celebrated the occasion over on his page with a post that, on a completely unrelated note, also made fans do a double take of Lively's shoes.