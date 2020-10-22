Everything Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Have Said About Their Estranged Family Relationship

Related : Why Jill Duggar Distanced Herself From Her Family

Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard are on their own.

The spouses have not only cut ties with the TLC reality series that launched them into the spotlight, but they've also distanced themselves from her larger-than-life family after the couple's autonomy was "taken away" from them.

Jill has opened up about her decision to leave Counting On (the spinoff of 19 Kids and Counting) back in 2017 and how it put a strain on the dynamic between her and her parents in the years since.

As the 29-year-old explained in a recent interview with People, she and Derick "didn't have as much control over our lives" as they wanted. Jill and Derick had to prioritize their kids, 5-year-old Israel David and 3-year-old Samuel Scott.

The strict filming schedule may have come at much too high a cost, especially considering Jill claimed that she wasn't paid for her time on the reality show until she lawyered up.

It seems like tension has been mounting with her parents ever since.