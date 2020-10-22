Latinx Shows Are Severely Lacking on TV: Here's How Eva Longoria and Gloria Estefan Plan to Fix It

Related : Eva Longoria & Gloria Estefan Explain Lack of Latino Representation

Here's a startling fact: This fall, there's only one show on network television that follows a Latinx family. Solamente uno. While it's easy to stream Latinx favorites like Gentefied (Netflix), Vida (Starz) and Los Espookys (HBO), the pressure of representing a deeply diverse community on broadcast TV solely rests on the shoulders of Justina Machado's One Day at a Time, a beloved show that already has a rocky history of being tossed from one network to the next.

Along with Latinx stars John Leguizamo and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Machado has called for Hollywood to do better, saying Latinos "will not get that authenticity" until there's representation in front of and behind the camera. According to the Pew Research Center, there were nearly 60 million Latinos in the U.S. in 2017, which is 18 percent of the population. And at a time when executives are greenlighting reboots left and right (did we really need another Dexter?), how can One Day at a Time's Cuban Alvarez family singularly portray the lives of Latinxs of all races and various ethnicities?