Kevin Hart Talks Newborn Daughter Kaori & Why He's Hitting Up Dwayne Johnson for Money

Whether he's hosting E!'s Celebrity Game Face, starring in a blockbuster movie or doing stand-up, Kevin Hart remains one of the busiest men in Hollywood.
While "dad" isn't a recent addition to Kevin's many titles, he did just welcome a new baby girl, Kaori May Hart, with wife Eniko Parrish. Thankfully, the parents, who also have a 2-year-old son in addition to Kevin's two children from a previous marriage, are doing "amazing," as the comedian told E! co-host Justin Sylvester on Thursday, Oct. 22's Daily Pop.
"I'm extremely lucky," Kevin continued. "The wife is happy. Two girls, two boys, you can't write it better. So, I'm extremely blessed."
He added that he "can't wait to get back" and see his newborn daughter, though he's certainly away for a good reason: this weekend, Kevin is hosting the return of the Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon made famous by the late comic and actor Jerry Lewis.
"What I love the most is the opportunity," Kevin told Justin. "You know, as a fan of comedy and a student of it, I mean, you have to be aware of Jerry Lewis and all that he's done, and more importantly, the good that he's brought to the table."
"And this telethon has been nothing but an example of that," he added.
A flurry of celebrity guests are set to join Kevin for the two-hour virtual fundraiser on Saturday, including Gabrielle Union, Michael B. Jordan, Jack Black, Eva Longoria, Bryan Cranston, Usain Bolt, Daniel Levy, Leslie Mann, DJ Khaled and more.
"I got a lot of good people involved," Kevin explained. "I've been getting a lot of hints and nudges as to what people are doing because some of them got surprises for me that I'm not going to release here, but during the telethon, from sketches [to] other things that we're doing. It's going to be a fun day."
And just because a star isn't making a scheduled appearance on the telethon, doesn't mean Kevin won't call them up asking for donations.
"I'm not gonna let Dwayne [Johnson] get by," Kevin said when Justin asked Kevin if he's planning on reaching out to anyone in particular.
He added that his general approach will be something along the lines of, "You're fine. You're gonna be okay. Give me a little bit of cash."
Ultimately, though, Kevin doesn't think he'll have any trouble getting donations: "You go down the rolodex and at the end of the day...the people that I go out to aren't people that have a problem with giving because these are people that understand why."
The telethon is streaming live Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube, Facebook and other social media. You can find out more at www.mda.org/telethon.