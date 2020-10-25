The 36 Hottest Holiday Toys for 2020—Picked by Kids

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Attention Santa: We found the toys kids really want this holiday season.

For those unsure what the youngest people on their shopping list want this year, Walmart is here to help! The retail giant is helping put on the first-ever 2020 Top Rated by Kids Toy Awards Show airing today, Oct. 25 at 4:30 p.m. EST on FOX.

Hosted by DJ Khaled, the star-studded family-friendly show will celebrate the hottest toys of the holiday season while also supporting The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, which provides new clothing and toys to more than one million children in need each year.

So what are the kids asking for? We're so glad you asked! From Hot Wheels and Frozen 2 to L.O.L. Surprise and Hatchimals, the top-rated toys are all in one place below. And yes, feel free to call us Santa's little helpers.