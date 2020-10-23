10 Things You Don't Know About Dax Shepard and Monica Padman—By Dax Shepard and Monica Padman

Related : Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Laugh Off Missed Anniversary

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.

You may think you know all there is to know about Dax Shepard.

After all, he and his Armchair Expert podcast co-host Monica Padman have been taking listeners into their lives on a bi-weekly basis since the show's launch in 2018. While interviewing guests, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell and Blake Griffin, the two have also exposed more than a few of their own truths. Look no further than Dax's recent in-depth admission of a lapse in his sobriety for proof of that.

They're very good at what they do, earning themselves a nomination for The Pop Podcast of 2020 at this year's E! People's Choice Awards, airing live on Sunday, Nov. 15.

And yet, as you'll soon find out, there's still plenty of be learned about both of them.