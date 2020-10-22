Pregnant Emma Roberts Had to "Grovel" With Her Mom After Blocking Her on Instagram

There's #nofilter when it comes to Emma Roberts and her mom's Instagram drama.
The 29-year-old actress revealed how her mother, Kelly Cunningham, is enjoying life as a social media celebrity during a recent episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.
While the American Horror Story alum said her mom was initially "horrified" after making headlines for leaking her daughter's pregnancy news, it looks like Cunningham is coming around to her newfound Instagram fame.
"She's like, 'All my friends will not stop texting me,'" Roberts said. "She's like, 'One of my ex-boyfriends reached out to me.' I'm like, 'Mom, you're famous again. Like, how is this happening? You were famous when you broke the news. Now, you're famous again.'"
Although, it looks their back-and-forth is helping Cunningham with her clout. "She's like, 'I got so many more followers,'" the Holidate star said. "And I'm like, 'You're supposed to be private.' And she was like, 'Oops!'"
In fact, Roberts' mother seems to be a bit of an Instagram pro. "She's an animal on Instagram," she continued. "And also, she's really good at Instagram, I will say. Like, I accidentally almost liked one of her posts because I thought it was someone else. And then I had to unlike it 'cause I saw it was her, and I'm on strike liking her stuff right now."
Before Roberts officially announced her pregnancy in August, Cunningham started engaging with fans in the comments section in June and accidentally spilled the beans, thanking them for the well-wishes on the baby news. Roberts said she even blocked her mother over the whole ordeal.
But before fans start accusing Roberts of being too harsh on her mom, they should know that the block was only temporary and that Cunningham got her payback.
"Well, I blocked her just to prove a point," Roberts recalled. "And then I had to grovel to her because then I was like, ‘OK mom, like, I'll unblock you.' And she hadn't even accepted my friend request. So, then I had to wait for that, which was her, like, glorious moment. She was like, 'Oh, maybe I'll accept you later.' I was like, ‘This is not OK.'"
In addition to talking about the Instagram war, Roberts discussed her pregnancy and how she and Garrett Hedlund are expecting a baby boy. Co-host Julia Cunningham then pointed out that Roberts' fellow Scream Queen alums Lea Michele and Billie Lourd recently welcomed sons, as well.
"It's pure witchcraft," Roberts quipped. "I don't know how else to explain it. It was not planned."
She then noted she's "glad they're boys" and said she'd be "scared" if the stars all had girls. "It would be mini Scream Queens," she said. "I don't think the world's ready for that. So, I'm grateful that we were all given boys. Although, who knows? They could be Scream Queens. We don't know yet."
