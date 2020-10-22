Kim KardashianBachelor NationChris PrattPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Welcomes Baby Boy After "Slightly Extreme" Birth

Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter movie series, shared the “slightly extreme” details of her third pregnancy.

By Mona Thomas Oct 22, 2020 3:31 PMTags
BabiesHarry PotterCelebrities
Related: "Harry Potter" 18 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave is sharing the "terrifying" details of her son's birth.

"Abraham 'Bam" Benjamin Our baby boy was born in the early hours yesterday morning just 40 mins after my waters were broken. Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy!" !" the actress, who portrayed Lavender Brown in the beloved series, wrote in an Oct. 22 Instagram post. "This has been a very different experience to my first two births... much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control." 

The caption continued, "We are currently in the neo natal unit but he's a strong boy and it's the safest place for him right now. The midwives (Magda & Daisy) and the doctors and neo natal nurses have been amazing (our first one to welcome us into the ward was named Rosaria and she was extremely comforting). Thank you for all the cosmic well wishes." 

photos
Harry Potter Kid Stars Then and Now

Jessie also thanked her partner, comedian Alfie Brown, for capturing a photo of her and baby Abraham "seconds after he was born and just moments before he was wheeled away out of our arms." The couple shares two other children, Donnie, 6, and Margot, 4.

 

Trending Stories

1

Bachelorette Clare Crawley Reacts to Getting Called Out on Prom Claim

2

Jill Duggar Cut Ties With the Duggars After Autonomy Was “Taken Away"

3

Nikki & Brie Bella Are Moving to a New City! All the Details

The illustrator ended the caption honoring mothers, writing, "BIG LOVE AND RESPECT for all the mothers who've experienced the neonatal unit before us, along with us." 

Though the mother of three keeps a very low profile—along with hiding the faces of her children in all of her Instagram posts—Jessie has been actively updating her fans on her pregnancy. She first announced the news back in June on Instagram with a baby bump photo, adorably captioned, "Oops I did it again."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Bachelorette Clare Crawley Reacts to Getting Called Out on Prom Claim

2

Jill Duggar Cut Ties With the Duggars After Autonomy Was “Taken Away"

3

Nikki & Brie Bella Are Moving to a New City! All the Details

4

Nicki Minaj Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Baby Boy

5

Emma Roberts Blocked Her Mom on Instagram After She Revealed Pregnancy